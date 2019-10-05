Sir Lanka upsets World number 1 Pakistan in 1st T20

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP):Sri Lanka upset the world number one Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20 international here on Saturday under lights at Gadaffi stadium.

With this success the touring side go one up in the series after they lost the one day international series at Karachi 2-0.

The win on part of young Lankan side,in the absence of their key players who opted to stay home owning to security fears, over shadowed the performance of young Pakistani pacer Muhammad Husnain who earned a unique honour by becoming the youngest ever bowler to perform a hat trick in a T20 international.