Sino-Pakistan relations evolving well to serve interest of both countries: Analysts

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP): The Belt and Road Initiative

brings China closer to the world. Its objective to foster

interconnectivity among different nations, gradually becomes

an issue of interest, not only for directly involved stakeholders

but also for outside observers, endeavoring to assess the impact.

A current instance is Pakistan, where its outgoing prime

minister, Nawaz Sharif, has handed over power to Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi, a close ally.

As a matter of principle, China prefers political stability

and continuity while investing abroad, but is also prepared to

adjust to new developments. In the case of Pakistan, there should

be no real concern for a dramatic change.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi advocates harmonious

relations with China. While being the minister for petroleum and

natural resources, for instance, he publicly expressed his hope

that Chinese oil and gas companies would invest in the energy

sector, as well as other Pakistan business sectors.

And now, as prime minister, he is vowing to implement

the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Further to this,

he decided to assign the Interior Ministry to Ahsan Iqbal,

who had been head of a commission tasked with building the

CPEC, according to an analysis published in a Chinese newspaper

on Sunday.

In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun

Weidong, he also talked about enhancement of bilateral relations

beyond the CPEC. China has congratulated him on his elevation,

convinced that a Pakistan government under his leadership “will

continue to work towards maintaining national unity and stability

and boosting economic and social development.”

While Pakistan is heading for a 2018 general election,

Sino-Pakistani relations are evolving well to serve the

interests of both countries.

The bilateral trade volume, for example, rose from about

$4 billion a decade ago to $13.77 billion last year. China is

also becoming the country’s largest donor. During the first

half of the current financial year it has provided $847.96

million.

Moreover, the realization of CPEC is now bringing about

win-win results. China is thinking strategically and is in

the process of creating new trade routes – principally with

its investments in Pakistan’s Gwadar port – to partly avoid

some potential piracy problems at the Straits of Malacca

as well as to reduce journey times.

A special report published by the Islamabad Institute

of Conflict Resolution shows how many miles can be saved

from central and western China to different world destinations

via Pakistan in comparison to a totally sea-borne connection

via Shanghai. According to the study, 7,580 miles would be

saved to the Middle East and 6,873 miles to Europe. Moreover,

China is systematically supporting the development and

industrialization of the Xinjiang region to enhance the

new routes.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the CPEC critically

contributes to its economic success. Currently, 19 projects

worth over $18 billion are under construction out of which

11 are related to the energy sector. That is because Pakistan

is suffering from an energy crisis and is looking for practical

ways to overcome it in a sustainable way.

An analysis anticipates that $33 billion worth of

energy infrastructure might be constructed by private

consortia to help alleviate Pakistan’s chronic energy

shortages. These regularly amount to over 4,500MW and

have contributed to an estimated shortfall of 2-2.5

percent off the country’s annual GDP. Additionally,

China is offering jobs to Pakistani citizens.

Ambassador Sun Weidong has talked about 60,000 local

people being employed under the CPEC.

Obviously, mutual benefits of cooperation go beyond

these lines. The attention, however, should also be turned

towards existing challenges. Security concerns cannot be

ignored.

Pakistan is one of the worst-hit countries in regard

to terrorism and it is here where its new government has

to concentrate in coordination with the international

community.

Risks for China are evident; however, President Xi

Jinping’s vision is to support the Belt and Road Initiative,

for it to function as an umbrella of peace in the long-term.

More time is obviously required to achieve this.

China is certainly helping Pakistan to achieve an

equilibrium between stability, reform, prosperity and

success. In so doing, it needs to improve its public

image. People-to-people exchanges are thus significant.

Cultural initiatives are equally playing a constructive

role.

The launch of Xi’ The Governance of China book in

Urdu is a positive step. Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi and

the new Pakistani government to be formed after the 2018

cannot but see China a long-term partner, thus expanding

areas and fields of bilateral collaboration.