Sino-Pak cooperation in cultural creativity industry stressed

BEIJING, March 25 (APP):The cooperation in cultural creativity industry could become a new field of cultural exchanges and economic collaboration between China and Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Wednesday.

I believe that cooperation in cultural creativity industry could become a new field of cultural exchanges and economic cooperation between China and Pakistan. It can also further enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, China Economic Net reported.

At present, the cooperation between China and Pakistan in this field has just started. However, he believed there was great potential for cooperation.

While commenting on special relief program for export-oriented industries announced by the government of Pakistan, he said that in addition to the current export-oriented industries, Pakistan had many sectors that had potentials to earn foreign exchange, such as tourism, service, software, and cultural creativity, etc.

Pakistan, he pointed out, had many precious material and intangible cultural heritages and added, from them, high value-added products could be produced by talents of the creative people, by means of modern technology, as well as the development of intellectual property rights.

Cheng Xizhong said that cultural creativity was the tide of economic and cultural development nowadays. Recently, China’s cultural creativity had developed rapidly, adding, Pakistan may learn from China. China and Pakistan could have cooperation in this respect.