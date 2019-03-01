Singapore business delegation in Lahore, keen to invest in Pakistan

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):A business delegation from Singapore held business-to-business (B2B) meetings with their Pakistani counterparts on Friday, to explore new trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Head of the delegation, Shamsher Zaman, who is also Singapore’s Ambassador to Jordan, and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder, termed it a historic economic event.

They said it was the first-ever business delegation from Singapore visiting Pakistan with an objective to identify areas where Singapore companies could invest, said a press release issued here.