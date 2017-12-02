Sindhi Topi, Ajrak on high demand on Sindh Culture Day

LARKANA, Dec 02 (APP) -:After the announcement of Sindhi Cultural Day on

December 03, (Sunday), scores of people from all walks of life started purchasing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak from shops and stalls to celebrate the day.

There were reports regarding shortage of traditional Topi and Ajrak

throughout Sindh because of abrupt high demand from the buyers.

In Larkana, a large number of people including political workers,

leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations, workers unions, etc were continue purchasing the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the Day. As the demand of Topi and Ajrak was soaring, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road

and other tehsil markets told that they ran out of stock due to high demand.

One of the shopkeepers said that he sold out the stock within ten days

of purchase and put new orderes.