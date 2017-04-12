Sindhi musicians enthrall audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD April 12 (APP): A grand musical show featuring renowned folk Sindhi singers here on Wednesday organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) at Lok Mela.

The event was attended by Parliamentarian Sassui Palijo, Secretary Culture Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Khalid Chachar Director General Culture Sindh and a large number of people from different walks of life.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome remarks said that Sindh is a land of Sufi and saints, adding that Sindhi artists got popularity across the world.

She said that the culture of Sindh has its roots in the Indus Valley Civilization.

Dr. Fouzia said that Sindh music its own unique quality, adding that it is performed in many ways.

Sassui Palijo in her remarks thanked Lok Virsa for arranging Sindhi music night at Lok Virsa. She said that Sindh culture and music are famous worldwide.

Renowned singers and folk artists presented traditional and folk music of Sindh. The musical night was started with stunning performing of Tufail Khan Sanjrani.

Folk singers and artists including Taj Mastani, Dilbar Jalal, Jansar Ali, Samoo, Shaukat Ali, Rajab Ali, Maee Dhaee, Akbar Khameso Khan, Sattar Jogi, Ali Muhammad Roongho and Zulfikar Ali performed in the musical show.

The artists got big applause from the audience at jam packed Open Air Theater of Lok Virsa.