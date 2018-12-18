Sindhi Cultural Night at PNCA on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Sindhi Cultural Night here on December 22 to entertain the fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with a taste of regional music.

The event will showcase Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artistes. Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians will present regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlight the value of rich cultural heritage of the country.

The cultural night is part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artistes for their contribution in their field as well as provide quality entertainment to the residents of twin cities by the performance of popular folk artistes.

The musical show will entertain the audience with Sindhi melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes.

It will also provide a platform of national level to the artistes to show their skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers of twin cities, said the organizers.

Folk artistes and musicians have a unique identity in cultural mainstream of the nation and these artistes from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions and traveling shows.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, the organizers said.