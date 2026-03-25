Wafaqi Mohtasib visits regional office Hyderabad, reviews performance

HYDERABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Naveed Kamran Baloch on Wednesday paid an official visit to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS), Regional Office Hyderabad.

During the visit, he held a comprehensive meeting with the Regional Head Ghulam Rasool Ahpan. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Secretariat including Senior Advisor Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Advisor Dr. Shaikh Imtiaz Ali, Deputy Director Qazi Nazim Naeem and Assistant Registrar/Implementation Officer Munir Ahmed.

On this occasion, Wafaqi Mohtasib was briefed in detail about the performance, case disposal and implementation status of decisions at the Regional Office. Various issues relating to expeditious redressal of public complaints and improvement in service delivery were also discussed.

Naveed Kamran Baloch appreciated the efforts of the Regional Office Hyderabad in addressing public grievances and emphasized the need for further enhancing efficiency, transparency and promptness in complaint resolution. He also directed the officers to ensure strict compliance with timeliness and maintain close liaison with complainants for effective implementation of decisions.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the Secretariat’s commitment to provide speedy and free of charge justice to the public and upholding the highest standards of administrative accountability.