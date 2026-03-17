Thunderstorm, hailstorm forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-windstorm or thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Nausheroferoz, Kashmore, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirbad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.