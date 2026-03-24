Tezgam, Karachi Express arrive at designated destination with a difference of half an hour

By Nisar Shaikh

HYDERABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Tezgam and Karachi Express are two such trains which reach at their destination with only half an hour difference, whether the destination is Hyderabad or Rohri , Multan or Lahore, the difference is only half an hour.

According to a report, Tez Gam which is one of the oldest and famous trains of Pakistan departs from Karachi for Rawalpindi at 5.30 pm and reaches Hyderabad Junction at 8.00 pm while reaches Rohri Junction at 2 am.

Tezgam which arrives at Multan at 8.35 minutes in the morning while Karachi Express also arrives at Multan at 7.55 minutes in the morning.

Although final destination of Tezgam is Rawalpindi Junction, and final destination of Karachi Express is Lahore Junction, but these two trains reach Lahore only half an hour apart, but they will not stop at any railway station at the same time.

If any passenger miss Tezgam at described railway junctions, can pick Karachi express after the wait of only 30 minutes.

Hyderabad Junction is considered to be one of the busiest railway stations in Pakistan, from which approximately 40 up and down trains pass daily, which go to Mirpurkhas, Badin and other major cities of the country, including Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

According to a report, the 4 trains of Pakistan Railways are the most time-consuming and making the most stops, in which the first number is Hazara Express, which stops at 52 railway stations after departing from Karachi Cantt and reaches the last station at Havelian the next day and night.

Khushal Khan Khattak and Rehman Baba Express have 41 and 33 stops from Karachi to Peshawar respectively.

These trains are the best trains for low-income passengers and long-distance travelers.

Along with these trains, there are 6 trains that go from Karachi to Rawalpindi and Lahore, in which the first one is Tez Gam, which has approximately 24 stops from Karachi to Rawalpindi, while Green Line has the least 7 stops from Karachi to Rawalpindi, including Hyderabad, Rohri Junction, Bahawalpur, Khaniwal, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Chak Lala, while compared to them, there is Karakoram Express, which also has 7 stops from Karachi to Lahore, including Hyderabad.

Junction, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad and Lahore are included.

Karachi Express also goes from Karachi to Lahore, which has 10 stops from Karachi Cantt to Lahore, including Hyderabad, , Nawab Shah, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khaniwal, Sahiwal, Raiwand, Kot Lakup-Lahore.

Pak Business Express, which was upgraded last year, is also one of the low-stop trains, which also has 10 stops from Karachi to Lahore, including Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Khaniwal, Chechcha Watani, Sahiwal, Raiwand, Kot Lakpat and Lahore.

The Shalimar Express, operated by Double A Enterprises, also runs from Karachi to Lahore, which also has 12 stops, including Hyderabad Junction, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Multan, Khaniwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Similarly, the fewest stopovers are Green Line and Karakoram Express.