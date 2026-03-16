Suspected terrorist associated with SPA arrested

HYDERABAD, Mar 16 (APP):The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist allegedly associated with Sindhudesh Peoples Army, recovering hundreds of grams of explosives and detonators from his possession.

An official of the CTD informed on Monday that a team of the department arrested Shahrukh in a raid conducted in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area.

He added that raw explosives, an IED and a cracker weighing hundreds of grams, 2 detonators, 2 safety fuses and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from the suspect.

The official said the suspect informed the CTD during preliminary interrogation that he worked under the SPA’s commander Zulfiqar Khaskheli.

He added that Shahrukh also accepted that he had recently placed an IED at a railway track in Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad in Hyderabad but it did not explode.

The CTD booked Shahrukh after his arrest in 2 FIRs which were lodged on the state’s complaint at the CTD police station in Hyderabad.