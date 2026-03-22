Sindh Governor grieves over death of Sherry Rehman’s daughter

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP):Governor of Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Marvi Malik, daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader and Senator Sherry Rehman.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and elevation of her ranks as well patience for the bereaved family.

“In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with the mourning family,” the Governor said.