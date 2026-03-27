Sindh decides to implement modern watermarking system to prevent cheating in exams

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP): The Sindh government has decided to implement a modern watermarking system to prevent cheating in examinations, through which those responsible for leaking exam papers can be immediately traced.

This was said by Sindh’s Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, while presiding over an important meeting at the Universities Secretary’s office regarding preparations for the new academic year’s examinations.

The meeting was attended by Universities Secretary Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Chairmen of Educational Boards Faqir Muhammad Lakho, Syed Alamdaar Raza, Nawaz Sohoo, and others.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security of examination centers, furniture, drinking water, electricity supply, and measures to prevent cheating, along with other facilities. Briefings were also given on procurement of examination materials, tenders, and budget matters.

The Provincial Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu directed all board chairmen to utilize all resources for the transparent and timely conduct of examinations, warning that no negligence would be tolerated. He made it clear that if any paper is leaked, strict action will be taken against the chairman of the concerned board.

According to Muhammad Ismail Rahu, across Sindh, 1,353,258 students from grades 9 to 12 will participate in the examinations starting next month on 7 April, with more than 1,600 examination centers established in the province.

He said that in Karachi, exams for grades 9 and 10 will begin on 7 April, while exams for grades 11 and 12 will start on 25 April. In Sukkur Division, exams for grades 9 and 10 will begin on 30 March, and for grades 11 and 12 on 15 April.

The provincial minister stated that in Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, all examinations will be conducted under e-marking, while in Larkana Board, 8 papers from grades 9 to 12 will be conducted through e-marking. In Karachi, all grade 9 exams and two matriculation papers will be conducted under e-marking.

Muhammad Ismail Rahu further said that a provincial-level complaint cell will be established in the Secretary Boards’ office to monitor examination centers and vigilance teams. Mobile phones will be banned in all examination centers, and Section 144 will be enforced.

The provincial minister instructed that issues of drinking water, furniture, and other basic facilities in all examination centers be resolved immediately, while letters will be sent to HESCO, K-Electric, and other relevant institutions to ensure there is no load-shedding during exams.