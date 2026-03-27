Sindh CM, Fed Ombudsman agree to strengthen public grievance redressal system in Sindh

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Federal Ombudsman Naveed Kamran Baloch at the CM House to discuss strengthening public grievance redressal mechanisms and enhancing institutional coordination between the federal ombudsman’s office and the Sindh government.

The chief minister congratulated Naveed Kamran Baloch on assuming the office of Federal Ombudsman and expressed confidence in his ability to further improve service delivery and accountability in federal institutions. In response, the ombudsman thanked the chief minister for attending his oath-taking ceremony and appreciated the provincial government’s support.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah described Naveed Kamran as an experienced and capable former bureaucrat, terming his appointment a positive step towards ensuring effective redressal of public complaints.

He emphasised the need for expanding the outreach of the ombudsman’s office in Sindh by establishing more regional and sub-regional offices to facilitate citizens at the grassroots level.

The chief minister assured full cooperation of the Sindh government with the Federal Ombudsman and announced that the provincial government would link its official portal with the ombudsman’s complaint management system.

He noted that such integration would enhance public awareness and provide citizens with easier access to complaint registration and tracking mechanisms.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the Sindh government would appoint a focal person to coordinate with the ombudsman’s office regarding complaints against federal institutions, ensuring the timely resolution of issues faced by the public.

He stressed that citizens’ grievances related to federal departments should be addressed on a priority basis through the ombudsman’s platform.

Briefing the chief minister, Naveed Kamran Baloch said that the Federal Ombudsman’s office currently addresses complaints against around 660 federal ministries, departments, and their subordinate organisations. He added that the institution provides relief to citizens within 60 days, ensuring swift and free-of-cost justice.

He highlighted that a significant number of public complaints pertain to electricity distribution companies, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), passport offices, NADRA, and other federal agencies. The ombudsman reiterated that his office plays a key role in guiding citizens and facilitating the resolution of their issues without any fee.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination to ensure efficient service delivery and improved access to justice for the people of Sindh.