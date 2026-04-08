SBBU organized international conference on climate change resilience

NAWABSHAH, Apr 08 (APP): Department of Business Administration, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organized a two-day international conference on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approaches to climate change resilience. The conference brought together experts, policymakers, and academic leaders from Pakistan and various countries around the world.

The conference was chaired by Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah, while Professor Dr Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, a member of governing body of Higher Education Commission Islamabad, attended as the chief guest.

According to Director Public Relations, Professor Dr Salman Bashir, Dr Muhammad Arif, Dr Arman Khanzada, Dr Altaf Khaskheli, Dr Afroz Siyal, Dr Javed Sheikh, and Shadab Fatima participated the event which was also attended by distinguished participants including Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University of Art and Design Professor Dr Arabela Bhutto, Vice Chancellor of Ghulam Ishaq Khan University Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Shaikh Ayaz University Dr Naveed Sheikh, Pro Vice Chancellor of IBA University Professor Dr Manzoor Ali Mirani, international scholar Sawad Jasim, Dr Raja Rehan, Professor Aslam Bhutto from NED University of Engineering and Technology, Professor Dr Javed Qureshi, Asim Javed, and several other national and international scholars.

Addressing the students and faculty, the speakers highlighted that climate change has become a major global challenge of modern era, with profound impacts not only on the environment but also on economies and societies. They emphasized that educational institutions have a responsibility to equip students with modern knowledge, research skills, and innovation to effectively tackle these challenges.

They further said that sustainable development can only be achieved by adopting environmental protection, social responsibility, and good governance (ESG) principles. Universities, they said are stressed, must play a leading role in research, policy-making, and practical initiatives in this regard.

Speakers also encouraged students to enhance environmental awareness, adopt responsible behaviour to conserve natural resources, and contribute to societal development through modern research. They noted that such international conferences serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange and learning from global experiences, which helps in formulating better strategies for the future.

During the shield and certificate distribution ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah remarked that such academic activities not only enhance students’ academic and research capabilities but also prepare them to understand and address contemporary challenges.

He added that these conferences provide an excellent platform for students and faculty to directly engage with global experts and gain new ideas, experiences, and research methodologies. VC concluded that such initiatives promote collaboration between institutions and countries, creating new opportunities for joint research and development.