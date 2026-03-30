“Rescue Authority” proposed to improve, modernise rescue services under one umbrella in Sindh

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):An important meeting of a high-level Committee chaired by Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar was held to deliberate on the reorganization and improvement of rescue and emergency services in Sindh on Monday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives of relevant departments. The primary objective was to bring all rescue-related institutions in the province under an effective and integrated system and to further enhance emergency response mechanisms.

During the meeting, the Secretary Rehabilitation gave a detailed briefing on ongoing rescue initiatives in the province, the challenges faced, and future strategies.

Participants engaged in constructive and comprehensive discussions to improve the performance of rescue and emergency services and presented various practical recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, the Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized that all rescue institutions in the province should operate under one umbrella to ensure optimal utilization of resources and enable prompt and effective response during emergencies.

He proposed the establishment of an autonomous Rescue Authority to organize all relevant institutions under a centralized system and to carry out all rescue activities through this authority.

He further stated that the relief phase following rescue operations is equally critical, making it essential to develop a comprehensive and coordinated system. The Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar directed that recommendations regarding the establishment of the proposed Rescue Authority be finalized at the earliest and submitted to the Committee, after which they will be presented to the Chief Minister Sindh.

The Provincial Minister for Local Government, Nasir Hussain Shah, stressed the need to formulate effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the authority, taking guidance from the Sindh Solid Waste Management model, and highlighted the importance of making the institution strong and functional as a role model.

Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, proposed the establishment of the authority under a one-window operation, emphasizing centralized procurement and recruitment processes, with all affairs managed in an organized manner under the Government of Sindh.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Rehabilitation, Gyan Chand Essrani, emphasized that rescue and relief operations must be carried out with mutual cooperation and full coordination to ensure effective outcomes in any emergency situation.

The IGP Sindh Javed Alam Odho reaffirmed the commitment that police would continue to fully support rescue operations in all kinds of accidents and emergency situations to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.

It was agreed that the establishment of a comprehensive, autonomous, and effective Rescue Authority is the need of the hour, which will help modernize emergency services across the province.

The meeting was attended by the Advocate General Sindh; Senior Member, Board of Revenue (BoR); Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Secretary, Local Government Department; Chairman, CMIE&IT Department; Secretary, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution; Secretary, Health Department; Addl. IGP Karachi; Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA); Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA); representatives of Rescue 1122; and the Rehabilitation Department.