Police arrest main suspect in Kalakot murder case within 72 hours

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):The Kalakot Police have solved a murder case within 72 hours and arrested the main suspect involved in the crime, SSP District City Syed Ali Hassan said on Monday.

He said the investigation revealed that the accused was a friend of the deceased and the murder stemmed from a personal dispute between them.

The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the possession of arrested suspect identified as Anees.

Police apprehended the accused through a technical and intelligence-based targeted operation.

The SSP said the incident had occurred on March 25 in the Kalakot area, where a man identified as Musa was critically injured in a firing incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

A case had been registered under FIR No. 100/26 at Kalakot Police Station.

Police are verifying the previous criminal record of the accused, while further legal proceedings are underway.

Efforts are also being made to arrest other suspects involved in the incident.