No loss of life reported in Zamzama superstore fire incident; staff, individuals rescued: CM Advisor

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Rehabilitation Giyan Chand Essrani has said that no loss of life has been reported in the Zamzama Imtiaz Super Store fire incident.

He said that the administration and staff were rescued safely and a total of 24 to 25 individuals inside the building were successfully taken out of the building.

While commending the timely action, Essrani said that

The Rehabilitation Advisor said that rescue agencies reached the site promptly and all relevant departments are working actively.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams remained present at the site and the situation is being continuously monitored.

Essrani said that rescue operations are ongoing to clear smoke and secure the building.

The area falls under the Cantonment Board, where a fire safety audit had already been conducted.

He stressed that completing the rescue operation swiftly and preventing further damage is the top priority.

A transparent investigation will be conducted after the fire is brought under control, he announced.

He also paid tribute to the bravery and professionalism of the firefighters.

The Advisor Essrani said that the government is ensuring the provision of modern equipment to firefighters.

KMC, district administration and rescue agencies stand with the public in every emergency situation.

The government is taking practical steps to protect the lives and property of citizens, he added.