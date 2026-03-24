New province never to be formed in Sindh: Nisar Khuhro

LARKANA, Mar 24 (APP): Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, has stated that the Peoples Party has buried the conspiracy against the unity of Sindh by getting a resolution passed in the provincial assembly, and as long as the Peoples Party holds a majority in the assembly, a new province will never be formed in Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing office bearers and workers of the Peoples Party in the Qambar Shahdadkot district on Tuesday in Mirokhan.

He said that the constitution provides a method for creating new provinces, and according to the constitution, the approval of a resolution by a two-thirds majority in the relevant provincial assembly is mandatory for a new province. As long as the provincial assembly does not pass such a resolution with a two-thirds majority, a new province cannot be formed.

Nisar Khuhro stated that a new province will never be formed in Sindh while the Peoples Party is present, and if MQM Pakistan thinks it can regain its lost popularity by making such statements, it is mistaken. He said that the demand for a new province in Sindh was a conspiracy to incite hatred among the people, while the people of Sindh reject linguistic and sectarian divisions.

Nisar Khuhro said that the RBOD-II project, after being revised three times, has now reached a cost of 62 billion rupees, and despite the expenditure of 40 billion rupees, work on the project remains stalled. He stated that despite the expenditure of 40 billion rupees on the RBOD-II project, the Secretary of the Irrigation Department has declared the project non-feasible and has provided a new estimate of 200 billion rupees to commence work on it.

He said that the Irrigation Department has more than 5 billion rupees available for RBOD-II; therefore, the Public Accounts Committee has directed the Irrigation Department to start work on the project. However, appointing a consultant for the project is mandatory, and the PAC has issued directives to the Chief Secretary of Sindh to appoint a consultant for the RBOD project. Work should begin after the consultant is appointed because this project is extremely important for Sindh.

Nisar Khuhro said that, with financial savings in mind, the Peoples Party would hold prayer ceremonies at the district level on April 4th on the occasion of the 47th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said that Shaheed Bhutto made the country a nuclear power, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave the country missile technology, due to which no one can look towards Pakistan with ill intent.

He said that due to MQM Pakistan going to court against providing jobs to unemployed people in Sindh, the recruitment process was delayed, but after the stay order from the court was lifted, the Sindh government has started publishing advertisements in various departments through the Sindh Jobs Portal to provide jobs on merit. After tests, young people would start receiving jobs based on merit.

He said that the federal government has still not started construction on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, so it is demanded from the federation that work on this project be started immediately. He further stated that the federal government should also include the Karachi Circular Railway project in CPEC.