New Jamia Mosque opened for students at SAU Tandojam

HYDERABAD, Mar 14 (APP):The Sindh Agriculture University has opened up a newly constructed central mosque near the student hostels in Tandojam here on Saturday.

According to the university’s spokesperson, Sindh Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, President of the Institution of Engineers Pakistan Engr Sohail Bashir and Member Sindh Public Service Commission Engr Farhat Kamal inaugurated the mosque.

On the occasion, they all offered Namaz in the mosque and prayed for the prosperity of the country and progress of the institution.

Later, they also planted saplings in the lawn in front of the mosque.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lodhi said efforts were being made to meet educational, research and social needs to ensure a bright future for the youth of the province.

He advised the students to achieve remarkable success in different fields and bring pride to their institutions and the country at the global level.

He noted that the mosque was spacious and beautifully designed where a large number of students could offer Namaz.

The VC said the SAU was the only institution in the province providing agricultural education in a green and peaceful environment where thousands of students from different parts of the country come to pursue their studies.

He added that the university provided various facilities for students including a mosque, parks, playgrounds, sports complex, transport and security.

Later, Dr Lodhi also visited the modern international-standard astroturf hockey ground being constructed with the support of the Sindh Sports Department.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed the guests about the ongoing construction, saying that after NED University the SAU was the second higher educational institution in the province to be offering an astroturf hockey ground.

Pro Vice Chancellor of SAU Umerkot Campus Prof Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Engr Saleh Rind, Prof Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Prof Dr Munir Ahmed Mangrio and other senior faculty members were present on the occasion.