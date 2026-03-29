NDF signs MoU with Children of Adams for Collaboration in Neuro-Psychiatry and Mental Health Services

HYDERABAD, Mar 29 (APP): The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and Children of Adam a Muslim Charity have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish mutual collaboration in the field of neuro-psychiatry and mental health services.

The agreement aims to strengthen coordinated efforts to improve access to quality mental health care, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support, particularly for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The MoU was signed by representatives of both organizations in a formal ceremony. Mr. Abid Lashari, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and President of NDF Pakistan, and Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Manager/Administrator of Children of Adam, signed the MOU on the occasion.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Rizwan Ali Junejo and Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar, who appreciated this initiative as a significant step towards promoting inclusive and accessible mental health services.

Both organizations expressed their commitment to working together to enhance service delivery, build capacity, and support individuals and families in need of specialized neuro-psychiatric care.