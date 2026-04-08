Murad welcomes Iran–US ceasefire, praises Pakistan’s diplomatic role

KARACHI, Apr 08 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, terming it a positive and encouraging development for regional peace.

In his message, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Pakistan’s leadership for its successful diplomatic efforts that contributed to easing tensions. He emphasized that war is never a solution to conflicts, and meaningful dialogue remains the only path toward lasting peace.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Pakistan has always desired peace and stability in the region and continues to advocate for diplomacy over confrontation. He noted that the country’s top leadership played a significant and constructive role on the diplomatic front.

He specifically appreciated the efforts of President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling their contributions commendable.

Syed Murad Ali Shah further stated that peace and diplomacy are essential to strengthening Pakistan’s position at the global level. He added that Pakistan has consistently played a responsible and positive role in promoting regional harmony.

He expressed hope that this diplomatic breakthrough would pave the way for sustainable peace and urged all parties to resolve their differences through negotiations. He also highlighted that Pakistan remains actively engaged with the international community to promote peace.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming that Pakistan will continue its constructive role for regional stability, stating that peace is the greatest strength and the nation’s most significant achievement.