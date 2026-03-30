KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted partly cloudy or dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. Mainly, partly cloudy or dry weather is likely to prevail in province.
Met office forecasts partly cloudy weather for Sindh
KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted partly cloudy or dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, partly cloudy or dry weather is likely to prevail in province.