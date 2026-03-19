Mayor Karachi grieved over wall collapse incident in Moach Goth Baldia

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed deep sorrow over the wall collapse incident in Moach Goth Baldia, stating that the incident is extremely tragic and the loss of life and property caused by the rain was irreparable.

He directed that the injured be provided with immediate and the best possible medical treatment in hospitals. The Mayor Karachi also prayed for the departed souls and assured full support to the bereaved families.

He further stated that teams of the Anti-Encroachment Department, Municipal Services, City Wardens, and Urban Rescue were active across the city in response to fallen trees and other complaints, ensuring drainage of rainwater and restoration of traffic flow.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited various areas of the city last night, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Nursery, Mai Kolachi Road, Boat Basin, Do Talwar, and I.I. Chundrigar Road. During the visit, he inspected the drainage work at Nursery and directed that accumulated water be cleared as soon as possible.

He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Managing Director, Water Corporation Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Town Chairman Chanesar Farhan Ghani, and other officials.

The Mayor Karachi stated that in view of the possibility of further rainfall, a rain emergency has been imposed in the city and all departments are on alert.

He directed the Parks Department to immediately remove fallen trees and ensure smooth traffic flow, while the Water Corporation staff was also engaged in drainage operations.

He appealed to citizens to stay away from electric poles and appliances, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautionary measures.

He added that the emergency cell was fully active and citizens should contact the helpline in case of any complaint. All staff and machinery have been deployed in different areas and were fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation.