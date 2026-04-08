Man held for diesel smuggling bid in Manghopir; 78 litres seized

KARACHI, Apr 08 (APP): District West Police arrested a man allegedly involved in diesel smuggling during a checking operation in the Manghopir area, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police West Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, said the suspect had been attempting to smuggle diesel concealed in gallons inside a car.

He said the arrest was made at a snap-checking point, where police apprehended the accused, identified as Ilyas, son of Nizamuddin.

According to the SSP, 78 litres of diesel stored in gallons and a sum of cash were recovered from the vehicle. The car, bearing registration number BYZ-153, was also taken into police custody.

He added that the suspect, along with the vehicle and the seized diesel, would be handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.