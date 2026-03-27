Legal experts denounce India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP): Members of the legal fraternity on Friday strongly criticised India’s decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, terming the move a breach of established norms governing agreements between states.

Speaking to APP, legal practitioners described the development as an unjustified and unilateral step that undermined the spirit of international commitments.

Advocate Safeer Ali said agreements between countries were built on trust and continuity, adding that no party could set them aside at will. He observed that such actions weakened confidence in international arrangements and set an unhealthy precedent.

Advocate Sara remarked that the treaty had endured decades of tension and conflict, making the present move all the more concerning. She said disregarding a long-standing agreement reflected poorly on the commitment to lawful conduct between nations.

Advocate Farhatullah Kalwar noted that ordinary citizens often bore the consequences of such decisions, stressing that matters affecting basic resources like water should be handled with responsibility. He added that differences should be resolved through dialogue rather than unilateral announcements.

The lawyers collectively maintained that adherence to agreements was essential for regional stability and mutual respect. They urged the international community to take cognisance of the situation and emphasised that disputes must be addressed through recognised and peaceful channels.