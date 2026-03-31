KCFR hosts seminar on Middle East conflict, calls for dialogue & restraint

KARACHI, Mar 31 (APP):The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday organised a seminar on “The Conflict in the Middle East,” bringing together diplomats, scholars and strategic experts to deliberate on the evolving regional situation and its implications for Pakistan.

The participants examined the changing dynamics in the Middle East and discussed possible avenues for de-escalation, with a focus on achieving sustainable peace in the region.

Speakers underscored the need for restraint and dialogue, observing that in times of heightened tensions, responsible diplomacy was essential for ensuring regional stability.

They also highlighted the human cost of the conflict, noting that civilians bore the brunt of such crises and stressing the importance of efforts aimed at protecting lives and promoting peace.

Pakistan’s consistent stance on peaceful coexistence was also emphasised, with speakers noting that the country had long advocated regional harmony through dialogue and cooperation.

The session concluded with a shared resolve to continue engagement and support initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and fostering lasting peace.

Founded in 2003, the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations is a think tank dedicated to advancing Pakistan’s national interests through dialogue and engagement with the international diplomatic community.

Among the speakers were former ambassador Zamir Akram, Patron-in-Chief KCFR Ikram Sehgal, Chairperson Nadira Panjwani, Senior Vice Chairperson Huma Baqai and others.