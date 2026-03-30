Jacobabad Police foil major drug smuggling attempt, seize 110kg narcotics

LARKANA, Mar 30 (APP):Acting on strict directives from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jacobabad, Captain (Retd) Faizan Ali, the Abad Police carried out a successful operation on Monday, foiling an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees.

During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of narcotics—approximately 110 kilograms of charas. Two suspects involved in the smuggling managed to flee the scene, abandoning their vehicle.

According to police officials, the operation was conducted by Station House Officer (SHO) Abad Police Station, Sub-Inspector Sikandar Ali Chandio, along with his team. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Land Cruiser (registration number QBA-2159) during routine patrolling near Aachar Brohi village.

Upon spotting the police, the suspects fled, leaving the vehicle behind. The police seized the vehicle and transported it to the police station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.