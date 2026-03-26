IGP Sindh seeks report on robbery of female students

KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Javed Alam Odho on Thursday took strict notice of a robbery incident involving female students of Jinnah Medical and Dental College within the limits of New Town Police Station.

According to a Sindh Police spokesperson, the IGP sought a detailed report from the Additional IGP Karachi over the incident.

He also ordered action against the concerned SHO and other personnel assigned to security duties, directing that the suspects be arrested at the earliest.

The IGP further instructed that the identification of the accused be ensured in light of statements of the victims and eyewitnesses, and that effective action be taken against the group involved in the crime.