IGP Sindh reviews law and order, directs strengthening of Quick Response Force

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Javed Alam Odho on Monday chaired an important review meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi to assess policing measures in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

According to a Sindh Police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by Additional IGPs Karachi, CTD and Special Branch, DIGPs Headquarters and Establishment, officials of Sindh Police Highway Patrol, T&T, Training, Security and Emergency Services Division, DG Safe City Authority, as well as zonal and divisional DIGPs and AIGPs.

Participants were briefed on overall police measures and preparedness by Additional IGP Karachi, while zonal and divisional DIGs presented detailed briefings. Additional IGP Special Branch also shared a comprehensive, data-driven overview of the law and order situation.

The meeting was informed that two Quick Response Force (QRF) platoons had been prepared in each district.

Additional IGP Karachi said surprise visits had also been planned to review their preparedness.

The IGP directed all field officers to ensure the availability of anti-riot units along with QRF, and called for the regular conduct of practical exercises to enhance operational readiness.

He further instructed that QRF units be deployed near sensitive locations, and directed traffic police, crime scene units and other wings to also establish their own Quick Response Force units.