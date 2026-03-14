The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will carry out a shutdown for 6 hours on March 15 in 14 feeders of 11 KV powered through 3 grid stations to allow the erection of poles, fixing of high transmission wires and the sagging work.
HESCO to suspend power supply to 14 feeders on March 15 in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, Mar 14 (APP): The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will carry out a shutdown for 6 hours on March 15 in 14 feeders of 11 KV powered through 3 grid stations to allow the erection of poles, fixing of high transmission wires and the sagging work.
The company’s spokesman informed here on Saturday that the shutdown from 7 am to 1 pm would be enforced in the feeders of Latifabad, TM Khan Road and NTPS grid stations.