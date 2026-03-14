HESCO to suspend power supply to 14 feeders on March 15 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Mar 14 (APP): The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will carry out a shutdown for 6 hours on March 15 in 14 feeders of 11 KV powered through 3 grid stations to allow the erection of poles, fixing of high transmission wires and the sagging work.

The company’s spokesman informed here on Saturday that the shutdown from 7 am to 1 pm would be enforced in the feeders of Latifabad, TM Khan Road and NTPS grid stations.