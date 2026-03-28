HESCO adds one more feeder to the list of outages-free feeders

HYDERABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has added one more feeder in the list of the 11 KV feeders which have been exempted from load shedding with the inclusion of 11 KV Mehran Feeder in Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

The company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahiri announced the exemption at a ceremony organized at Hyderabad Club.

Speaking on the occasion the CEO informed that so far 41 feeders had been added to the list as efforts were underway to enhance that figure by ensuring optimal recovery of the electricity bills and crackdown against the power theft.

Dahiri expressed hope that by June, 2026, as many as 68 feeders in HESCO’s jurisdiction would be supplying uninterrupted electricity to its consumers.

The spokesman informed that the Mehran feeder consisted of 625 domestic and 97 commercial connections among which 578 consumers had 3 phase meters and 146 single phase.