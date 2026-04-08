Health experts fails to find any case of Monkeypox in Nawabshah district

NAWABSHAH, Apr 08 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has taken notice of social media reports about the spread of an epidemic disease in Village Gul Baig Marri near Nawabshah.

Following me directives of DC, a team from Health Department reached the village and conducted medical examinations of affected children.

According to health team, no confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been detected. Officials said that the information circulating on social media is not accurate.

However, samples have been collected from several children in the village, and the results will be released soon.

The health team also provided awareness to villagers about preventive measures against Monkeypox and advised them to take necessary precautions.