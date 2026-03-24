Governor Sindh’s message on World Tuberculosis Day

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP): Governor of Sindh Muhammad Nihal Hashmi has stated in his message on World Tuberculosis Day that tuberculosis (TB) is a curable disease, and timely diagnosis and complete treatment are essential. Raising awareness and consciousness about TB among the public is a critical need of the hour.

He further emphasized that a healthy society forms the foundation of sustainable development, and a collective struggle against diseases is imperative, said a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the Government is undertaking effective and coordinated measures to eliminate tuberculosis.

He urged citizens to adopt preventive precautions and to consult qualified medical professionals immediately upon noticing any symptoms.

He said that World Tuberculosis Day reminds us to work unitedly against this deadly disease, and that collective awareness, timely diagnosis, and consistent treatment are the key to the complete eradication of TB.