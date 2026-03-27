Governor Punjab Saleem Haider meets Nehal Hashmi

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider met Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House on Friday. On this occasion, Governor Punjab congratulated Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on assuming office.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on promoting inter provincial harmony, cooperation, and coordination. Both leaders deliberated on adopting a joint strategy for national stability, public welfare, and development initiatives.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider agreed to further strengthen ties between the federating units and expressed their commitment to working together for resolving public issues and ensuring better governance.