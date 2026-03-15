Governor praises police, CTD for killing six terrorists in Kohat

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday paid tribute to police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for successfully carrying out a joint operation against terrorists in the Lachi tehsil of Kohat district.

The Governor appreciated the professionalism, bravery and dedication of the police and CTD personnel for eliminating six terrorists during the operation.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were confronting terrorists with courage and strong determination, adding that such successful operations reflected the commitment of security forces to ensure peace in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces would soon make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a peaceful and terrorism-free province.

The Governor also commended the effective coordination between the police and CTD, saying that continued operations against terrorists would help further strengthen peace and stability in the region.