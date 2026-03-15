Governor meets PM’s Youth Program team

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP):Governor of Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has said that the youth are the future of the country and it is essential to provide them with modern opportunities in education, skills and development so that they can utilize their abilities and play an effective role in the progress of the nation.

He expressed these views while meeting the Sindh core team of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program at the Governor House, led by Coordinator Dr. Fahad Shafiq.

During the meeting, matters related to youth welfare, education, skill development and the provision of better opportunities for their growth were discussed.

The Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while advancing the vision of Quaid Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif, has expanded the scope of several initiatives for youth, including the laptop scheme, and extended program across the country.

He further said that through integrity, dedication and sincere efforts, it is important to assure the public that the present government is taking serious and practical steps for the bright future of youth and the welfare of the people.

During the meeting, Coordinator Prime Minister’s Youth Program Sindh Dr. Fahad Shafiq briefed the Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi that the program is focusing on four major sectors (4Es), including education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, youth engagement in social and national activities, and environmental protection.

He added that through the Digital Youth Hub, young people are being provided access to scholarships, job opportunities, guidance for starting businesses, leadership programs and community activities so that they can effectively utilize their potential and contribute positively to society.