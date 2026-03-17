GIMS hospital’s free advanced burn center brings hope to millions

SUKKUR, Mar 17 (APP):The Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Gambat offers round the clock, free treatment for burn patients from across Pakistan at its state-of-the-art Burn Center. Staffed by expert surgeons and trained personnel, the center is equipped with advanced technology, including full-body X-rays, courtesy of the Sindh government.

The Burn Center features a modern Burn Unit and dedicated Burn Intensive Care Units (ICU) for critical patients. Director Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti on Tuesday stated that the center provides modern surgical facilities, including plastic surgery, debridement, and skin grafting, alongside free 24-hour ambulance services, diagnostic labs, and physiotherapy to aid recovery and minimize scarring.

Millions visit GIMS for international standard treatment. The Burn Center provides comprehensive care, integrating with the Trauma Center to offer life-saving treatment and physical rehabilitation.

Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rind stated that the Burn Center at GIMS is the only facility where over 75% of burn cases are successfully treated. He said that the center operates three days a week for OPD and three days for surgeries. The OPD primarily handles burn cases, along with reconstructive surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and other procedures.

Dr. Rind explained that reconstructive surgery addresses congenital defects, such as issues with hands, feet, head, face, and other body parts. Cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries, including Meranoplasty, are also performed under the supervision of expert surgeons free of charge.

He added that the OPD receives around 200-300 cases weekly, with 20-25 active cases undergoing surgery.