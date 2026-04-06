GIMS Hospital Gambat’s Swift Response to MPOX Outbreak Earns Praise

SUKKUR, Apr 06 (APP):The Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, Gambat has taken a proactive step to prevent and control the MPOX outbreak by setting up a 20-bed isolation ward with modern medical facilities. This initiative has been praised by DHO Khairpur, Dr. Barkat Ali Kanhar on Monday, who visited the ward and commended GIMS Director Dr. Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti for his team’s efforts.

The isolation ward is equipped with a team of expert doctors to provide immediate treatment to affected children. DHO Sukkur stated that there is no outbreak of chickenpox in Khairpur district, but the ward has been set up to address public concern.

Dr. Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti, Director GIMS, advised parents to visit GIMS immediately if they suspect any symptoms in their child. “The isolation ward is open 24 hours and we are providing the best medical facilities to affected children, he said.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities have declared it a public health emergency. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been formed to monitor the situation, and strict instructions have been issued to government hospitals regarding the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.