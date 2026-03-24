Federal Ombudsman reaffirms commitment to institutional strengthening, redress public issues

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Federal Ombudsman Naveed Kamran Baloch, vowing to further improve the performance and efficiency of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Tuesday, stated that efforts will be made to reduce the complaint resolution timeframe, enhance the use of digital technology and promotion of informal dispute resolution mechanism for ensuring swift and effective redressal of public complaints.

The Federal Ombudsman expressed the views while chairing a meeting during his visit to the Regional Office Karachi. Member In charge and Provincial Coordinator for Sindh Ameer Ahmed Shaikh, Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Hyder and other advisors and senior officers were in attendance.

The Federal Ombudsman observed that the potential of Section 33 IRD has yet to be fully realized and described Implementation and Reforms Division (IRD) as a natural outcome of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He underlined the need to further strengthen this mechanism, including the possibility of establishing a dedicated IRD framework for improved service delivery.

He acknowledged the immense responsibility of the office and noted the challenge of matching the contributions of his predecessors, while reaffirming his commitment to institutional strengthening.

The Federal Ombudsman deals with public complaints against 640 federal government agencies as well as utility providers and corporate entities, he said adding that measures will be taken to strengthen the human resource, expand the outreach, improve coordination with relevant departments and agencies and dissemination of awareness among the masses.

It was noted that a significant number of complaints were received against certain institutions, including BISP, NADRA, Bait-ul-Maal, and energy sector companies. The Federal Ombudsman directed that a comprehensive meeting be convened to devise an effective coordination mechanism, with nomination of Senior officers as focal persons from each organization to facilitate prompt resolution of complaints.

He also stressed the importance of digitization and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the complaint redressal system to enhance efficiency and transparency and expand the access of the public.

Highlighting the importance of regional offices, he stated that around 87 percent of complaints originate from outside Islamabad, making regional offices pivotal to the institution’s performance.

The Federal Ombudsman assured that issues related to budgetary allocations and employee facilities would be resolved. He outlined key priorities of the institution, including: Awareness for the public particularly the young generation, Incentives for employees and an adequate Infrastructure for the institution.

To meet the human resource requirement for dealing with the increasing number of complaints, he said that vacant positions will be filled purely on the basis of merit.

Upon arrival, Ameer Ahmed Shaikh, Member (In-charge), Regional Secretariat Karachi, alongwith other officers received the Federal Ombudsman and gave a detailed presentation on the working, performance, and key challenges faced by the Regional Secretariat.

Key issues discussed during the visit included space constraints, shortage of manpower in proportion to workload, and the need for improved facilities for complainants. The Federal Ombudsman assured that these matters would be addressed on priority.