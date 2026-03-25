CM Sindh expresses sorrow over fire incident in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Mar 25 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the fire incident in Nawabshah in which huts were engulfed by flames.

CM extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the parents of the three children who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The CM has sought an immediate report on the incident from the Commissioner of Nawabshah, according to a spokesperson. CM Murad Ali Shah said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and added that the government stands with the affected family in this time of grief.

He also directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment to the injured.