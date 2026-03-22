Business, social, political personalities calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP): Business, social and political personalities called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on the second day of Eidul Fitr and exchanged Eid greetings at the Governor House here on Sunday.

Personalities including Ikram Rajput, Mahmood Molvi, Ahmed Chinoy, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, Dr. Farhan Essa, Hamza Tabani, Farhan Hanif, Idris Gigi, Abdul Haseeb and others called on the Governor.

They extended Eid greetings to the Governor of Sindh.

Governor Nehal Hashmi thanked the distinguished guests and expressed his good wishes.

He also assured full cooperation to traders in resolving issues with FBR and other matters.

He said, “We must all work together for the improvement of infrastructure.”

The progress of nations is linked to public service and welfare, he said adding that special focus on education, research and healthcare sectors is essential.