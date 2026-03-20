Bilawal extends greetings on Nowruz

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz.

He said in his message that Nowruz is a beautiful reflection of renewal, hope and harmony, reminding humanity of the power of fresh beginnings and the enduring bond between nature and human life.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strength lies in its rich cultural diversity, where every tradition and festival adds to the nation’s collective identity.

He expressed hope that this Nowruz would bring joy, prosperity and renewed hope to all.