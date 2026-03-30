Amir Muqam condoles death of Sherry Rehman’s daughter

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Monday visited the residence of Senator Sherry Rehman to offer condolences over the demise of her daughter, Marvi Malik.

Expressing deep sorrow, he extended heartfelt sympathies to Sherry Rehman and her family during this difficult time. He also offered prayers for the departed soul.

The federal minister prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.