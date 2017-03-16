Sindh, Pak-Army victorious in Netball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Sindh and Pakistan Army earned

victories in the National Netball Championship 2017 here at the

Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Sindh won women event while Pakistan Army got victory in the

Men event of Netball Championship.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mian

Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest on the occasion and gave

away medals and trophies to the players.

Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz

Ganjera, President Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian,

Vice President Sameen Malik and Raja Ejaz, Secretary General,

Muhammad Riaz , Col (R) Ahsan Paracha, Brig Ghulam Gilani were also

present on the occasion.

In the women final, Sindh beat Pakistan Army by 28-20 goals.

Quratulain and Anum Salam scored 14 goals each.

However, in the 3rd position match was played between Pakistan Wapda beat Punjab by 22-20 goals.

In the final match of men event, Pakistan Army beat Wapda by

31-27 while 3rd position match was won by Pakistan Air Force after

beating Sindh by 39-30.