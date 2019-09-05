Sindh Governor Ismail discusses trade expansion with US business leaders, officials

NEW YORK, Sep 05 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is currently on a visit to the United States at the head of a businessmen delegation, has briefed American businessmen and officials in Washington about Pakistan government’s economic priorities to deal with the challenges and get on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

The aim of Governor Ismail’s delegation, which includes CEOs of leading businesses from Pakistan, is to engage with US businesses and government in an effort to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The governor interacted with US business leaders at a luncheon hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday.