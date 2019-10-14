Sindh Governor inaugurates 276th annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

HYDERABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Monday formally inaugurated 276th Urs celebration of great sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai by laying wreath on his grave at Bhit Shah.

Imran Ismail, after laying wreath on the grave of great sufi saint also offered fateha and special prayers for the development, peace and prosperity of the country and the province.

Later, talking to media at the courtyard of the shrine, Governor said Sindh is the land of great saints who preached the message of love, peace, affection and brotherhood and all out efforts would be made to follow these messages in letter and spirit in order to make the homeland a peaceful country with progress and prosperity.