Sindh Governor, Chief Minister visit Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair along with
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial
cabinet Monday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali
Jinnah to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan on the 70th
Independence Anniversary of the country.
The Governor and the Chief Minister laid floral wreaths and
offered Fateha.
Muhammad Zubair, recording his impressions in the Visitors Book,
wrote that the entire nation is paying rich tributes to the great
Quaid on the occasion of the country’s 70th Independence Day
anniversary.
He stated that “on this very day we should reaffirm the pledge
to work hard in order to make the country strong and prosperous”.
Replying to mediapersons’s questions, Muhammad Zubair said that
Karachi development package is aimed at rehabilitating and improving
the infrastructure in the metropolis, especially in its industrial
areas, besides the provision of basic facilities to the people.
At the Mazar-i-Quaid, schoolchildren presented national
songs. The Governor appreciated the performance of the children.
