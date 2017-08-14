Sindh Governor, Chief Minister visit Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair along with

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial

cabinet Monday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali

Jinnah to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan on the 70th

Independence Anniversary of the country.

The Governor and the Chief Minister laid floral wreaths and

offered Fateha.

Muhammad Zubair, recording his impressions in the Visitors Book,

wrote that the entire nation is paying rich tributes to the great

Quaid on the occasion of the country’s 70th Independence Day

anniversary.

He stated that “on this very day we should reaffirm the pledge

to work hard in order to make the country strong and prosperous”.

Replying to mediapersons’s questions, Muhammad Zubair said that

Karachi development package is aimed at rehabilitating and improving

the infrastructure in the metropolis, especially in its industrial

areas, besides the provision of basic facilities to the people.

At the Mazar-i-Quaid, schoolchildren presented national

songs. The Governor appreciated the performance of the children.