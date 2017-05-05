Sindh Governor appreciates Japan support for economic development of Pakistan

KARACHI, May 5 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday appreciated Japanese support for economic development of Pakistan.

Talking to Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nobuo Kishi, he said bilateral relationship between the two countries was extremely important for regional stability.

“Series of joint ventures in the fields of technology, business, trade and investment have gone a long way in strengthening the mutual cordiality between the two countries and their people,” said Sindh Governor.

He on occasion shared, with six member delegation led by Nobuo Kishi, the vast investment opportunities that exist in the agriculture, textile, energy education and health sectors across Sindh.

In particular context of its capital Karachi, Sindh Governor said the metropolis on basis of its geographical location and easy availability of cost effective human resource offers a viable environment for investment.

The Sindh Governor also discussed in detail matters related to CPEC as well as law and order situation in the region.

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs and his delegation appreciated the improved law and order they registered in Karachi during their current visit.

They said investors belonging to their country were equally interested in availing relevant opportunities in the port city and in other parts of the resource rich Sindh.