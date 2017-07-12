Sindh government extends special powers of Pakistan Rangers

KARACHI, July 12 (APP): The Government of Sindh has approved 90

days’ extension in the special powers of Pakistan Rangers in Karachi.

The extension will be valid from July 15 to October 12, said a

press release issued from the office of Sindh Chief Minister, Murad

Ali Shah here Wednesday.

Special powers were first conferred upon Pakistan Rangers – Sindh

in September 2013 to facilitate targeted operation against criminal

elements in Karachi.

However, as per constitutional requirement these powers are

needed to be revived every three months by the provincial government

in accordance to situation in the metropolis.